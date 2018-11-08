Upwork plunges on EPS miss

Recent IPO Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) plunges 12.5% after Q3 results that beat estimates with 23% Y/Y revenue growth but missed on EPS with a reported -$0.04. Upside Q4 guidance has revenue of $64.5M to $66M (consensus: $64.40M) with Adjusted EBITDA of -$750K to $250K.

Revenue breakdown: Marketplace, $56.8M (+23%); Managed services, $7.3M (+21%).

Key metrics: Take rate (revenue / GSV), 14.3% of net losses (last year: 14.8%); gross margin, 68% (flat Y/Y); adjusted EBITDA, -$0.1M (ly: $2.8M).

