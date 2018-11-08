More on BlackRock TCP Capital Q3 results

BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC +1.1% ) Q3 net investment income of 42 cents per share beats the consensus estimate of 39 cents.

Net assets per share of $14.51 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $14.61 at June 30, 2018.

Originated $164M of new investments in Q3; YTD originations at $458M.

Board approves a cut in asset coverage requirement to 150% effective on Nov. 7, 2019 or approval of shareholders, whichever is earlier.

Intends to lower its base management fee on assets (less cash and cash equivalents) in excess of one times leverage to 1.0% vs. current rate of 1.5%; lower incentive fee rate from 20% to 17.5%, and lower the hurdle rate to 7%.

Conference call at 1:00PM ET.

