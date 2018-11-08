Can GE learn from Siemens?

Outshining its U.S. nemesis, Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY +0.2% ) is reaping the first rewards of its longstanding restructuring efforts, meeting its targets for the fiscal year.

While short-term costs weighed on net profit, which was flat at €6.12B (because of charges related to job cuts at its power and gas business), its latest report suggests it has been faster and more successful at addressing its challenges.

Siemens raised its fiscal-year dividend by €0.10 to €3.80 a share and announced a €3B share buyback program that will run until November 2021. That compares with General Electric (GE -0.5% ), which last month slashed its quarterly dividend to a token penny a share.

In August, Siemens said it would also combine its current five industrial businesses to three, a structure that will increase autonomy and carry more responsibility for meeting financial targets.

CEO Joe Kaeser additionally listed the medical technology unit Siemens Healthineers, moved Siemens' wind-power business into a JV with Spanish rival Gamesa and is planning to merge its trains activities with France's Alstom.