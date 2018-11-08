Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) October Summary

October monthly performance was: +0.02%

AUM of $448M

52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: -5%

$0.06 in dividends were paid in October

Top 10 Holdings as of 10/31/2018: United States Treasury Notes 2.31%, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 5.13%, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 3.63%, United States Treasury Notes 2.36%, United States Treasury Notes 2.38%, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 4.24%, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 3.59% (FMCC4416400): 1.50375%, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 4.48%, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 5.19%, Invitation Homes Tr 2017-Sfr2 3.74%