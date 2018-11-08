NRG Energy -3% after posting sharp Q3 miss, cutting full-year guidance

NRG Energy (NRG -2.8% ) after reporting sharp misses on Q3 earnings and revenues, although both figures came in well ahead of year-ago results.

On an unadjusted basis, NRG reported a $72M net loss for Q3 vs. a $171M profit in the year-ago quarter, as it recorded a $354M loss for the sale of its discontinued solar and wind operations.

NRG cuts its forecast for FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA to $1.7B-$1.8B from its previous outlook of $2.8B-$3B to reflect the completed sale of NRG Yield and the renewables platform, as well as the previously announced sale of the South Central business unit.

NRG also initiates guidance for FY 2019, seeing adjusted EBITDA of $1.85B-$2.05B, which also reflects the aforementioned sales.

For Q3, NRG says adjusted EBITDA in its power generation unit jumped 42% Y/Y to $421M, boosted by higher generation and higher realized energy prices, while adjusted EBITDA in its retail segment fell $10M from the year-ago quarter to $269M.

NRG's board also authorizes an additional $500M stock buyback program to be executed into 2019.