Kronos slides ~16% on Q3 earnings miss

Kronos down (KRO -15.6% ) as the company reports Q3 sales decrease 12% Y/Y to $54.2M, primarily due to 19% and 7% decline in sales and production volume

Sales volume of 123k metric tons, reflected lower sales in the European and export markets; production volume was 131k metric tons

Average TiO 2 selling prices increased 9%

Gross margin declines ~400bps to 29%, and operating income is down ~700bps to 14%

For FY18, the company expects production volumes to be lower than FY17 production

Expects cost of sales per metric ton of TiO 2 sold in 2018 to be slightly higher than in 2017, primarily due to higher third-party feedstock ore costs and lower production volumes.

