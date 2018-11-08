Strategic Education +8.4% post Q3 results

Strategic Education (STRA +8.4% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 48.3% Y/Y to $160.95M.

The adjusted operating income margin was 11.8% compared to 5.6% for the same period in 2017.

Strayer University: Revenue +6.7% Y/Y to $114.5M; Student enrollment +9% Y/Y to 45,431; New student enrollment +11.9% Y/Y and continuing student enrollment +8.3% Y/Y.

Capella University: Revenue was $43.8M; Student enrollment +1.6% Y/Y to 37,822; New student enrollment +13.2% Y/Y and continuing student enrollment -0.8% Y/Y.

Cash, equivalents, and marketable securities was $347.8M with no debt.

CFO was $14.6M, decrease was primarily due to cash payments of costs related to the merger with Capella Education Company.

The Company had $70M of share repurchase authorization remaining but no shares were repurchased in Q3.

Consolidated bad debt expense as a percentage of revenue was 6.1%.

2018 Outlook: Capex ~$25-26M.

