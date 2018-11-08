Mr. Cooper +8.1% after inking pact to buy Pacific Union Financial

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP), previously WMIH, jumps 8.1% after agreeing to acquire Pacific Union Financial, an originator with $25B servicing and $10B+ annual originations.

Sees deal closing in early 2019.

Completed WMIH-Nationstar merger in Q3.

Q3 combined adjusted EPS of 58 cents matches consensus estimate.

Boarded $37B unpaid principal balance in Q3, bringing servicing portfolio to $514B UPB; on track to target of 5% growth to end year at about $535B UPB.

Q3 originations earnings of $33M; targets originations adjusted pretax income of $115M for the full year 2018, based on current interest rate and market environment.

