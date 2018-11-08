Flexion up 19% after Q3 beat, Zilretta commercial progress

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN +18.7% ) is up on average volume following its Q3 report released after the close yesterday. Highlights:

ZILRETTA sales were $7.0M, up 84% sequentially. Net loss was ($43.6M). Quick asset balance at quarter-end was $302.9M.

The commercial rollout of ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) appears to be going well since the November 20, 2017 launch. The company says 79% of target accounts have purchased or received samples and 64% of those who purchased have reordered.

It plans to file a supplemental NDA with the FDA this quarter seeking approval for repeat dosing of ZILRETTA for the treatment of pain associated with knee osteoarthritis.

