NN slips 24% on Q3 results miss; lowers FY18 guidance

NN (NNBR -24.2% ) reported Q3 sales growth of 38.8% Y/Y to $205.68M, driven by sales from acquisitions of $54.4M and organic sales growth of $5.1M, offset by $2M forex impacts.

Segment sales: Life Sciences $74.4M (+253.7% Y/Y); Mobile Solutions $81.8M (+0.2% Y/Y) and Power solution $46.1M (+2.8% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 90 bps to 24% and Adj. EBITDA margin improved by 110 bps to 18.2%.

Q3 Operating margin declined by 90 bps to 2.9% and adj. operating margin improved by 293 bps to 12.8%.

Company mentioned that late in the quarter, their topline was adversely affected by macroeconomic factors primarily tied to tariff and trade concerns and uncertainty primarily in China, as well as an unfavorable foreign exchange and product mix in their Mobile Solutions business.

4Q18 Guidance: Sales $200-205M; Adj. operating margin 12-12.5%; Adj. EBITDA margin 18-18.5% and Adj. EPS $0.25-0.30.

FY18 Guidance, lowered: Sales $770-775M (prior $775-800M); Adj. operating margin 12-12.5% (prior 12.5-13%); Adj. EBITDA margin 18-18.25% (prior 18.5-18.75%); Adj. EPS $1.25-1.30 (prior $1.60-1.75); Capex $50-53M (prior $45-53M) and FCF $35-40M (prior $40-60M).

Previously: NN misses by $0.06, misses on revenue (Nov. 7)