BHP to meet iron ore commitments despite train derailment, CEO says

BHP Billiton (BHP -0.2% ) will meet its iron ore commitments to customers despite a supply disruption caused by this week's derailment of a runaway ore train in Western Australia, CEO Andrew Mackenzie says.

Asked whether BHP would invoke force majeure, Mackenzie told media after the company’s annual general meeting that it would "have the ability to supply our customers as we have been contracted to do."

BHP said this week it would use stockpiles at Port Hedland to maintain its port operations but that the reserves were not enough to cover the entire period of disruption.

BHP is investigating the cause of the accident and was in "constructive discussions" with regulators about restarting its rail operations, Mackenzie said.

Mackenzie also said BHP’s Olympic Dam copper operations in South Australia are running again after a failure at an acid plant in August and remained a core part of its business; he previously said Olympic Dam was the only part of the business not delivering “an acceptable return on capital,” raising speculation about a possible sale.