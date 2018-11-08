Discovery +4.5% as underlying profits, guidance show strength

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is up 4.5% after its Q3 profits missed on a headline basis but showed underlying strength and healthy guidance for ad growth.

Revenues rose 57% thanks to acquisitions of Scripps Networks Interactive, Motor Trend Group and Oprah Winfrey Network; excluding those and forex fluctuations, revenues ticked up 1%.

Adjusted OIBDA rose 82% to $1.044B, topping an expected $973.5M. Adjusting for the transactions and forex, OIBDA rose 9% (International up 21%, U.S. Networks up 6%).

Net income fell to $117M from $218M due to higher restructuring charges for integrating Scripps Networks along with higher tax and interest expenses.

Revenue by segment: U.S. Networks, $1.67B vs. year-ago $823M; International Networks, $916M (up 15%); Education and other, $3M (down 91%).

Free cash flow rose to $907M; cash flow from operations was up to $931M against flat capex of $24M.

On its call, the company guided to U.S. advertising growth of about 3-5% for Q4; International advertising is expected to be flat, as are U.S. and International affiliate revenues.

For the full year, it sees U.S. affiliate growth up mid single digits and pro forma OIBDA growth of at least 7%. It's reiterating expectations for $600M in run-rate synergies from the Scripps deal by March 2020.

