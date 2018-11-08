Carvana and peers ride higher

Solid earnings are helping to lift the online car retail sector.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is up 12.7% after setting guidance for Q4 to a range of $570M to $630M vs. $579M consensus. During Q3, retail units were up 116% Y/Y and vehicles purchased from customers rose 273%.

Peer watch: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is 9.6% higher , TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) is showing a 8.5% gain and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is up 1.0% off the solid read on industry demand.

