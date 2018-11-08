Cheniere Energy +5% following strong Q3 results, raised guidance

Cheniere Energy (LNG +5.4% ) surges after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues while raising 2018 EBITDA guidance and projecting further growth in 2019.

Cheniere says Q3 revenues rose 30% Y/Y to $1.82B, primarily driven by the timing of completion of trains at the SPL project and the length of each train's operations within the periods being compared.

The company says it exported 65 cargoes of liquefied natural gas during Q3, up from 44 in the year-earlier quarter.

Cheniere raises its guidance for FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA to $2.45B-$2.55B from $2.3B-$2.5B previously, and sees 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $2.9B-$3.2B with a run rate of $4.4B-$4.9B.

Cheniere says it expects the fifth LNG train at its Sabine Pass terminal in Louisiana to come online in Q1 2019 and to commence operations at its Corpus Christi LNG export terminal in early 2019.