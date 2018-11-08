Ambac -8.4% after Q3 loss driven by AMPs transaction, Nov. de-risking move
Nov. 08, 2018
- Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) sinks 8.4% after its Auction Market Preferred Shares exchange led to a Q3 loss and after ceding certain public finance insurance policies in November in a move to de-risk its insured portfolio.
- Q3 adjusted loss per share of $1.66 compares with EPS of 78 cents in Q2.
- Q3 net premiums earned slipped 1% to $25.6M from $25.8M Q/Q.
- Q3 net investment income of $58.3M fell 13 % from $66.7M in Q2.
- Adjusted book value per share $28.50 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $30.84 at June 30, 2018.
- In November, as part of its strategy to de-risk its insured portfolio, Ambac ceded the full amount of certain public finance insurance policies equating to $1.5B of performing par exposure, with principal and interest of $3.4B, comprised of primarily non-callable capital appreciation bonds and including $24M par of Adversely Classified and Watch List Credits.
