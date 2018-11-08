Gannett -3.1% amid revenue miss, guidance cut

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) has slipped 3.1% after its revenues fell short in Q3 amid ongoing advertising challenges, and the company trimmed full-year guidance.

Revenues overall dipped 4.4% to $711.7M; that's a $32.6M drop, inclusive of $2.4M in negative foreign exchange impact. Same-store day-adjusted operating revenues fell 8.1%.

Digital was a bright spot, with total digital revenues up 8.4% to $266.1M (37% of the total). Digital ad & marketing services revenues rose 7.7% to $199.4M.

EBITDA fell to $70.1M from $73.9M.

Revenue by segment: Publishing, $616.4M (down 6.7%); ReachLocal, $109.6M (up 16.8%).

EBITDA by segment: Publishing, $72.7M (down 16.8%); ReachLocal, $17.34M (up 232%).

Cash flow from operations was up to $60.9M from a prior $34.1M, mainly due to timing of pension contributions. Capital expenditures were about $16.3M, and cash balance was $108.6M and net debt at $229.4M.

For 2018, it's guiding to revenues of $2.9B-$2.94B (down from $2.95B-$3B); EBITDA of $325M-$330M (down from previous $337M-$345M) and capex of $60M-$65M.

