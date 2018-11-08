SEC takes enforcement action against crypto exchange

Zachary Coburn, founder of digital token trading platform EtherDelta (EDT-USD) settles charges that the platform didn't register with the Securities and Exchange Commission as a national securities exchange--the SEC's first enforcement action against a digital token exchange.

EtherDelta is an online platform for secondary market trading of ERC20 tokens, a type of blockchain-based token commonly issued in initial coin offerings.

Over an 18-month period, EtherDelta's users executed more than 3.6M orders for ERC20 tokens, including tokens that are securities under the federal securities laws.

Without admitting or denying the findings, Coburn agreed to pay $300,000 in disgorgement, $13,000 in prejudgment interest, and a $75,000 penalty.

