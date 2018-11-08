Carlyle and JPMorgan invest in iCapital Network

JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.2% ) and Carlyle Group (CG +1.5% ) invest in iCapital Network, a fintech platform for alternative investments, as strategic partners in its latest financing round.

Terms weren't disclosed.

Besides the investment, Carlyle will also use iCapital technology to help manage operations and administration of private equity vehicles targeting the wealth management market.

In May, JPMorgan Asset Management announced an agreement with iCapital to provide a white label offering for Registered Investment Advisors and their clients to access a select group of JPMorgan Global Alternative strategies.

The two firms join BlackRock, Blackstone, BNY Mellon, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and UBS as investors in iCapital.

Previously: HSBC Global Private Banking in pact with iCapital Network for alternative investments (Oct. 9)