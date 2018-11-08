Tutor Perini slips 8% post Q3 results miss; lowers FY18 EPS guidance

Tutor Perini (TPC -8.2% ) reported Q3 revenue decrease of 5.9% Y/Y to $1.12B, driven by the completion of a large technology office project in California.

Revenue by Segments: Civil $479.58M (+4.6% Y/Y); Building $457.3M (-8.6% Y/Y) and Contractors $236.16M (-13.9% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin was flat at 9.9%, operating margin for construction operations improved slightly by 12 bps to 4.2%.

Cash flow from operations were $27.6M.

Net cash used in operating activities YTD $34.76M, compared to $1.9M provided a year ago.

Total Backlog was at $8.52B (+14% Y/Y) as of September 30, 2018.

FY18 Guidance, lowered: EPS $1.50-1.65 (prior $1.90-2.05)

