AstraZeneca chief stands firm behind $40B in sales by 2023; shares up 4%

Despite a $340M revenue miss in Q3, AstraZeneca (AZN +3.7% ) chief Pascal Soriot remains committed to his sales goal of $40B by 2023, representing a 13.3% compounded annual growth rate from the $21.45B generated over the past four quarters. YTD 2018 sales growth was down 6% so a trend reversal needs to happen soon.

Key current growth drivers will be Tagrisso, Imfinzi and Bydureon. Analysts project peak sales for Tagrisso at ~$6B followed by ~$4B for Imfinzi, both cancer meds. Projections for type 2 diabetes med Bydureon range from $1B - 6B.

Strong growth in China will also be essential if the goal is to met.

Consensus views for 2018 and 2019 are EPS of $1.68 on revenues of $22.5B and EPS of $1.87 on revenues of $24.1B, respectively.

