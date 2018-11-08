More on Nexstar Media Q3 results

Nexstar Media (NXST -1.8% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 13.3% Y/Y to $696.02M.

Television Ad Revenue was $331.2M (+18% Y/Y) of which Local of $189.4M (-4.1% Y/Y); National of $71.6M (-5.8% Y/Y) & Political was $70.1M (+879.6% Y/Y).

Retransmission fee revenue of $284.3M (+10.4% Y/Y); Digital revenue of $69.3M (+25.2% Y/Y); Trade and barter other revenue of $8.1M (-55.1% Y/Y).

Income from operations was $192.9M (+53.2% Y/Y)

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 570 bps to 37%.

FCF of $164.7M (+37.7% Y/Y).

