Facebook updates on terror content; EU has no plan to probe taxes

In an update on its approach specifically to terrorism-related content, Facebook (FB -2.6% ) says that in Q2 it took action on 9.4M pieces of content tied to ISIS, Al-Qaeda and affiliates -- and that in Q3, overall takedowns dropped to 3M with more effective tools.

That's vs. 1.9M pieces flagged in Q1. Most of the removals were old material surfaced using specialized techniques, Facebook says.

"In both Q2 and Q3 we found more than 99% of the ISIS and al-Qaeda content ultimately removed ourselves, before it was reported by anyone in our community," Facebook says in its item.

Meanwhile, EU antitrust Margrethe Vestager tells Bloomberg that she and her team have no probe into Facebook's taxes and no plans to start one. “I read this in the paper but the answer is no,” shes says.

“We have no current plan to do so but of course cannot predict what we will do in the future," she adds.

