Mortgage rates reach seven-year high: Freddie

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 4.94% for the week ending Nov. 8, 2018 an 11 basis point jump from the previous week, according to Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

“Higher mortgage rates have led to a slowdown in national home price growth, but the price deceleration has been primarily concentrated in affluent coastal markets such as California and the state of Washington," says Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averages 4.33% vs. 4.23% in the prior week.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 4.14% vs. 4.04% W/W.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF -1.0% .

ETFs: DMO, TSI, PGZ, JLS, CMBS, FMY, JMT, LMBS, MBSD

Previously: More on D.R. Horton Q4: Home closings, net sales orders rise 11% Y/Y (Nov. 8)