SpartanNash +15% after improved results

SpartanNash (SPTN +14.9% ) rallies after recording improvement in the company's food distribution segment in Q3 to offset a drop in the militray segment and making efficiency strides with its distribution platform.

Gross margin was 13.6% of sales vs. 13.5% consensus and 14.0% a year ago.

Operating expenses dropped to 12.% of sales from 24.4% a year ago due to to cycling a non-cash goodwill impairment charge and lower asset impairment and restructuring charges.

