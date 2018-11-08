AbbVie to set up new R&D hub in South San Francisco

According to Endpoints News, AbbVie (ABBV +1.5% ) has signed a 10-year lease for almost 480K square feet in a campus under construction in South San Francisco called Gateway of the Pacific. The company intends to house ~1,500 R&D staff in a 12-story tower in the Oyster Point area, a popular location for a range of biopharma firms. Roche unit Genentech's Gateway campus is nearby, as are ABBV partners Calico, CytomX and Alector.

The first phase of the site should be completed in 2019. ABBV is slated to move in two years later.