Kinross Gold edges lower after Q3 miss; full-year production outlook affirmed

Kinross Gold (KGC -0.4% ) is slightly lower despite reporting Q3 earnings and revenues below expectations, as it reaffirms FY 2018 production guidance of 2.5M gold equiv. oz.

KGC says it is also on track to meet its full-year gold production cost of sales guidance of $730/oz. and all-in sustaining cost guidance of $975/oz. on both a gold equivalent and by-product basis; the company also expects to meet its 2018 capex forecast of ~$1.075B.

Q3 gold equiv. production fell 10% Y/Y to 586,260 oz. while all-in sustaining costs rose 12% to $1,049/oz. from $937/oz. in the year-ago quarter.

KGC says commissioning of the new SAG mill for the Tasiast Phase One expansion has been completed, and it expects performance at Tasiast to further improve in Q4, as the mine delivered record monthly production in October and began mining higher-grade ore.