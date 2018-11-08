Ericsson chief comments on raised 2020 sales targets

Speaking at Ericsson's (ERIC -0.6% ) Capital Markets Day 2018, CEO Borje Ekholm highlighted turnaround plans and gave some color to new long-term targets.

Prior to the event, the company said it had focused on simplifying and stabilizing the business, and boosted its sales target for 2020 due to strength in Networks.

Net sales expectations increased to 210B-220B kronor (some $23.3B-$24.4B), up from an earlier 190B-200B kronor. It reiterated targets for operating margin of 10% but hopes to increase to 12% by 2022.

As for not raising margin targets in the medium term, Ekholm says “I would rather make sure that we can honor the commitment we give to you on achieving the operating margin target than be overly optimistic and bullish," Bloomberg reports. He's comfortable hitting 12% by 2022 at the latest.

External estimates of 1-3% compound annual growth rate for the Networks market over the next four years is "probably conservative," he says.

There will be some headwinds from 5G rollouts and field trials in 2019, possibly extending into 2020, he says.