Michael Kors called a bargain

Michael Kors (KORS +2% ) is undervalued with Versace in its back pocket now, according to the WSJ's Heard on the Street column.

The logic for the bullish view is pretty simple to follow.

"The selloff since the deal was announced is now roughly equivalent to what Michael Kors paid for the acquisition. At this price, investors have insulated themselves from the risk that Versace is a disastrous move and can benefit even it is merely a so-so one. The stock market’s judgment was swift, but it has given buyers an increasingly rare luxury—a margin of safety."