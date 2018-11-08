Gabelli aggressive on buying Tribune Media on buyout hopes

Mario Gabelli is urging aggressive purchases of Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) based on buyout expectations.

Shares are up 0.5% on the day so far, higher than their late-morning leg.

Appearing on CNBC's halftime show, Gabelli said overall he was a buyer of names he liked heading into year-end. It's a "terrific time," he says.

Taxes are a "wild card," he says, with the prospect of presumptive House Speaker Nancy Pelosi negotiating with President Trump.

He expects Tribune will talk about its strategic options on an earnings call tomorrow.

Gabelli's Gamco disclosed a 5.5% stake in Tribune Media last month.