Fewest Americans in history lighting up - CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that ~14% of American adults (~34.3M) smoked cigarettes in 2017, the lowest level in history and significantly below the 42.4% proportion in 1965.

It also reports that e-cigarette use declined slightly compared to 2016 in adults (more than compensated by the tremendous jump in teen use, however).

47M Americans still use some form of tobacco product. Cigarettes and e-cigs represent the most common combination.

Source: CNBC