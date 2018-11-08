Fed keeps fed funds rate at 2%-2.25%

Not much surprise that the Federal Reserve's FOMC is keeping the target range of the fed funds rate at 2%-2.25%.
Statement notes that the labor market continues to strengthen and inflation remains near 2%, its target, with indicators of longer-term inflation expectations little changed.
Still sees "further gradual increases" in the fed funds rate target range consistent with "sustained expansion of economic activity"--translate to another hike's due in December.
No press conference for this announcement.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yield little changed, down about 1 basis point to 3.22%.
Dollar index +0.2%.
Dow +0.1%, S&P -0.2%, and Nasdaq -0.5%.
ETFs: PLW, GOVT, EGF, TAPR, FTT, FIBR, USTB
