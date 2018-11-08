Fed keeps fed funds rate at 2%-2.25%

Not much surprise that the Federal Reserve's FOMC is keeping the target range of the fed funds rate at 2%-2.25%.

Statement notes that the labor market continues to strengthen and inflation remains near 2%, its target, with indicators of longer-term inflation expectations little changed.

Still sees "further gradual increases" in the fed funds rate target range consistent with "sustained expansion of economic activity"--translate to another hike's due in December.

No press conference for this announcement.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield little changed, down about 1 basis point to 3.22%.

Dollar index +0.2% .

Dow +0.1% , S&P -0.2% , and Nasdaq -0.5% .

