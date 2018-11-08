Telus +1.4% after double-digit revenue gains pace Q3 beat

Telus (NYSE:TU) is up 1.4% in midday trading after its beat in Q3 earnings on top and bottom lines, following double-digit revenue gains and an expected boost to its dividend.

EBITDA of C$1.35B rose 8.2% and came in ahead of consensus as well.

The company added 187,000 customers; new additions in wireless, Internet and TV came to 199,000.

Wireless net adds were 145,000, which included 109,000 postpaid adds, in the company's strongest wireless customer growth since Q3 2010. Postpaid churn was 0.87%.

Network revenues in wireless rose 2.2%, to C$1.2B, driven in part by customers choosing larger data buckets.

In wireline, the company added 42,000 customers driven by Internet and TV.

Wireline data services revenue rose 15%, to C$1.2B.

It's guiding 2019 capital expenditures to be similar to 2018 (about C$2.85B).

