Ulta Beauty updates guidance at analyst day event

Ulta Beauty (ULTA +5.5% ) trades higher after posting a guidance update as part of its analyst day event in Itasca, Illinois.

Ulta expects Q3 comparable sales growth of +7.8% and e-commerce sales to be up 42.2%. Q3 EPS is expected to be on the high end of the $2.11 to $2.16 range vs. $2.16 consensus. Full-year guidance is for comparable sales growth of 7% to 8% vs. +6% to +8% prior and +7.7% consensus. EPS growth in the low 20% range is seen for the full year.

The company also announced a new two-day delivery target for e-commerce fulfillment by 2021 and multi-year $150M to $200m cost savings target.