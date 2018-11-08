WhiteHorse Finance starts notes offering

WhiteHorse Finance (WHF +0.4% ) starts an underwritten offering of notes due 2025.

Plans to use net proceeds to fund investments in debt and equity securities in accordance with its investment objective and for other general corporate purposes.

May also use some of proceeds to repay debt under its revolving credit facility with JPMorgan Chase; as of Nov. 6, WHF had $155.0M of debt outstanding under the facility.

Borrowings under the facility generally bear interest at an annual rate equal to LIBOR + 2.75% and will mature on Dec. 29, 2021.

