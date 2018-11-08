Tech | Energy  | On the Move

ReneSola to sell solar projects in Poland

About: ReneSola Ltd. (SOL)

ReneSola (SOL -5.9%) says it entered into a letter of intent to sell its 55 MW solar projects in Poland, each with a capacity of 1 MW, to renewable energy investor Chroma Impact Investment for an undisclosed sum.

All 55 projects will sell power under Poland's Contract for Difference regime and are eligible for a 15-year guaranteed tariff.

Among the 55MW of projects, 14MW have been connected with the rest of the projects under construction and expected to be fully operational by H1 2019.

