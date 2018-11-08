Google CEO defends censored search for China

In an NYT interview, Google (GOOG -1.2% )(GOOGL -1.5% ) CEO Sundar Pichai defends plans for a censored search engine in China by pointing out the company censored search results in Europe to comply with the “right to be forgotten” laws.

Note that the European laws deal with personal data deletion upon request while the Chinese government censors material including historical, factual information.

Google pulled out of China in 2010 due to censorship and security concerns but has missed out on a market with 800M internet users.

Plans for the censored search engine have brought criticism from Google employees and the public.

Pichai: “I’m committed to serving users in China. Whatever form it takes, I actually don’t know the answer. It’s not even clear to me that search in China is the product we need to do today.

