WSJ: Saudi Arabia think tank is studying potential breakup of OPEC

Saudi Arabia’s top government funded think tank is studying the possible effects on oil markets of a breakup of OPEC, WSJ reports, a remarkable research effort for the country that has dominated the oil cartel for nearly 60 years.

The study was not triggered by Pres. Trump’s complaints of OPEC over oil prices but provides an opportunity to take U.S. criticism into account, according to the report.

Senior Saudi officials reportedly see the study as a high priority economic policy inquiry but does not reflect an active debate inside the government over whether to leave OPEC in the near term.

