Worldpay slides 3.1% after light Q4 guidance

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) falls 3.1% after the fintech firm issues Q4 guidance on the light side.

Sees Q4 adjusted EPS 1.05-$1.10 vs. consensus estimate of $1.09.

Sees Q4 net revenue of $1.027B-$1.055B vs. consensus estimate of $1.05B.

Q3 adjusted EPS came in a little better than expected at $1.05 vs. consensus of $1.03 and increased from 90 cents a year ago.

Q3 net revenue of $1.02B matches consensus and rose from $554.2M a year ago.

