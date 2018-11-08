Lamar Advertising -8.4% after Q3 results

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is off 8.4% to a three-week low after missing slightly on revenues, but with funds from operations that topped high estimates.

EBITDA was $192.5M, up 5.3%, while revenues grew 4.8% to $418.5M.

On an acquisition-adjusted basis, net revenue rose 3.1% and EBITDA gained 3%.

Same-unit digital revenue was up 7.2%.

Meanwhile, adjusted funds from operations came in at $1.51, a 7.9% gain on a diluted basis (up 9.1% as reported).

Cash flow from operations rose to $370.1M for the nine months, vs. $320.6M a year ago. Free cash flow for that period rose 8.6% to $345M.

Liquidity was $342.6M in total, including $10.6M in cash and equivalents and $332M available in a revolving credit facility.

