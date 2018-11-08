Flowserve +8% following Q3 beat, raised full-year guidance

Flowserve (FLS +8% ) surges to its strongest one-day gain in five years after posting better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues while raising full-year earnings guidance.

FLS now sees FY 2018 EPS of $1.65-$1.75 vs. earlier guidance of $1.50-$1.70 and in-line with $1.70 analyst consensus estimate and revenues to increase 5%-7% Y/Y to $3.84B-$3.92B vs. $3.9B consensus.

FLS says total bookings during Q3 topped $1B for the second straight quarter, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.06x, and the backlog at Sept. 30 was $1.9B, up 1.4% vs. the June backlog.

Q3 aftermarket sales gained 3.9% Y/Y to $457M and original equipment sales jumped 11.8% to $496M; adjusted gross and operating margins rose 130 and 160 bps to 33.2% and 11%, respectively, the highest levels since Q4 2016.