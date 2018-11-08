Google drops forced arbitration in sexual harassment cases

Google (GOOG -1.6% )(GOOGL -1.8% ) will drop forced arbitration in individual sexual harassment and assault claims. The company will also dock the performance reviews of employees who fail to complete mandatory sexual harassment training.

Last week, 20K employees around the world walked off the job to protest Google’s response to sexual harassment issues.

Google’s chief diversity officer will lead monthly discussions with CEO Sundar Pichai and the company will publicly release its harassment, discrimination, and retaliation policies.

