ThyssenKrupp again cuts earnings guidance

ThyssenKrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF -5.7% ) cuts its earnings outlook for the second time this year, blaming provisions for an ongoing steel cartel probe and quality issues at its automotive unit.

The company says it will set aside risk provisions for an ongoing probe by Germany’s cartel office into alleged agreements relating to heavy plate and flat carbon steel products.

As a result, ThyssenKrupp expects full-year net income to fall to €100M ($114M), down 63% from €271M in the previous year; the company previously had expected a significant rise in net profit.

The warning will add to pressure on new CEO Guido Kerkhoff, who is struggling to get markets excited about the company's plan to spin off its elevator, car parts and plant engineering units.