Major board overhaul still needed at Tesla - Munster

Loup Ventures Gene Munster thinks the Tesla (TSLA +0.1% ) board still needs a major overhaul beyond just the chairwoman announcement made earlier today and the two new independent directors slated to come on.

"We believe that turning over half of the current board plus adding the two new independent directors would be a meaningful positive step in the right direction. This would give the company the opportunity to add multiple board members with manufacturing experience that may reduce the need for Tesla to learn from its own mistakes in the future," writes Munster.

Munster is also looking for Tesla to prove it can scale Model 3 production, while also widening the automotive gross margin.