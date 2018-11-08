Sunoco +6% after easily beating Q3 estimates

Sunoco (SUN +6.2% ) surges higher after easily surpassing expectations for Q3 earnings and revenues, which jumped 55% Y/Y to $4.76B, citing a higher average selling price for its fuel and its fuel distribution contract with 7-Eleven.

Q3 adjusted distributable cash flow was $149M compared to $132M in the year-ago quarter; SUN's Q3 distribution coverage ratio was 1.73x.

Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 pipeline across Pennsylvania will begin operating in the current quarter, parent company Energy Transfer (ET +0.5% ) CFO Tom Long said during today's earnings conference call.

Analysts at Janney also raised their stock price target by $1 to $30.