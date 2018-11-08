MoneyGram to pay $125M in FTC settlement

Moneygram International (MGI +1.9% ) agrees to pay $125M to settle allegations that it failed to put in place a comprehensive fraud prevention program required under a 2009 federal Trade Commission, the FTC says.

The payment is part of a global settlement resolving allegations that MoneyGram also violated a separate 2012 deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The FTC alleges that MoneyGram was aware for years of the high levels of fraud and suspicious activities involving certain agents, including large chain agents. It also alleges that MoneyGram's computerized monitoring system, aimed at blocking know fraud perpetrators from using its service, malfunctioned for an 18-month period in 2015 and 2016.

