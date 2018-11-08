Disney +1.7% as studio boosts record revenues, profits

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is up 1.7% postmarket after a solid beat in its fourth quarter, with record revenues and profits led by broad gains, particularly a rebound at the film studio.

Revenues rose 12% to $14.3B, easily clearing an analyst bar for $13.7B.

Meanwhile EPS jumped 37% on a headline basis; adjusted EPS rose 38%.

Segment operating income rose 17% to $3.29B.

Cash from operations rose 8% to $3.85B; free cash flow dipped 1% to $2.65B, as capital spending ramped up on new park attractions and on technology at BAMTech as the company continued readying its branded streaming service for a launch next year.

Revenues by segment: Media Networks, $5.96B (up 9%); Parks and Resorts, $5.07B (up 9%); Studio Entertainment, $2.15B (up 50%); Consumer Products & Interactive Media, $1.12B (down 8%).

Operating income by segment: Media Networks, $1.53B (up 4%); Parks and Resorts, $829M (up 11%); Studio Entertainment, $596M (up 173%); Consumer Products & Interactive Media, $337M (down 10%).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

