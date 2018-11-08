Dropbox +5.8% on Q3 beats

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) gains 5.8% after Q3 results that beat EPS estimates with a reported $0.11 and beat revenue with 26% Y/Y growth to $360.3M.

Paying users totaled 12.3M (last year: 10.4M) and average revenue per paying user was $118.60 (ly: $112.05).

Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.9% (ly: 69.1%) and operating margin was 12.8% (ly: 8.2%).

Guidance will come on the earnings call at 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

