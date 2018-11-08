Overstock.com updates on earnings, transition

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) reports revenue rose 4% to $441M.

The company's gross profit was up 4% to $87M on the same gross margin rate of a year ago of 19.7%.

Sales and marketing expenses jumped 23% to $55.3M.

Overstock.com on its transition: "We have put over $175 million of your capital to work nurturing to life a keiretsu of blockchain enterprises, including tZERO, which we believe is leading the pack globally in possibly the most lucrative of all blockchain applications (i.e., security tokens)."