Oasis Petroleum drops down midstream interests to Oasis Midstream

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) agrees to sell additional interests in Bobcat DevCo and Beartooth DevCo to Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) for $250M.

Bobcat DevCo's assets are focused in the Wild Basin operating area of the Williston Basin and include gas gathering, compression and gas lift, crude oil gathering and produced water gathering and disposal.

Beartooth DevCo owns significant water infrastructure assets across most of Oasis' core operating areas.

The acquisition will increase OMP's interests in the Bobcat DevCo to 25% from 10% and in the Beartooth DevCo to 70% from 40%.