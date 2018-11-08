Activision slides 8.6% amid light Q4 bookings guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has taken a heavy tumble in early after-hours trading, down 8.6% , after Q3 bookings arrived in line with expectations and guidance for Q4 and the fiscal year trailed consensus.

Adjusting for GAAP deferrals, EPS of $0.52 beat an expected $0.50. Bookings topped the company's own guidance but fell nearly 13% Y/Y.

Net bookings from digital channels fell to $1.44B from a year-ago $1.47B. In-game net bookings hit $1B for the quarter and a record $3B YTD.

Activision Blizzard had 345M monthly active users for the quarter: 262M MAUs from King (including Y/Y growth in MAUs for Candy Crush Saga); 46M MAUs from Activision (growth in Destiny MAUs both Q/Q and Y/Y, and MAUs jumped significantly with the launch of Black Ops 4); and 37M MAUs from Blizzard.

Players spent a record 52 minutes per day in company games for the quarter.

The company's guiding to bookings of $3.048B in Q4 (light of expectations for $3.06B) and EPS (considering GAAP deferrals) of $1.27, below an expected $1.34.

For the full year, it's forecasting bookings of $7.48B (light of consensus for $7.49B) and EPS of $2.58, short of analysts' expectations for $2.63.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Previously: Activision Blizzard beats by $0.02, bookings in-line (Nov. 08 2018)

